UAE Calls for Calm Amid Syrian Developments

The United Arab Emirates closely monitors the situation in Syria, urging all parties involved to prioritize wisdom during this critical time, as stated by UAE foreign ministry official Afra Al Hameli.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation in Syria, according to statements made by the nation's foreign ministry on Monday.

UAE foreign ministry official Afra Al Hameli emphasized the need for Syrian parties to put wisdom first during what is considered a pivotal point in the nation's history. Her remarks were broadcasted on social media platform X, urging caution and collaboration.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with many international observers concerned about the potential consequences of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

