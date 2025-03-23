Left Menu

U.S. Aims for Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict by April 20

The United States is actively working towards a broad ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with hopes to secure a truce agreement by April 20. The initiative aims to mitigate the prolonged hostilities, according to sources familiar with the discussions reported by Bloomberg News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts are intensifying as the United States pushes for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, targeting a peace agreement by April 20. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, citing unidentified sources involved in the planning process.

The move comes amid ongoing hostilities, as global stakeholders remain keen on resolving the crisis which poses significant geopolitical risks. The talks seek a cessation of violence to pave the way for future diplomatic negotiations.

According to those familiar with the discussions, the U.S. is leveraging diplomatic channels to accelerate peace efforts, aiming to bring an end to the conflict that has seen extensive human and economic tolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

