Israeli Strikes Intensify: Hamas Leaders Targeted Amid Renewed Conflict
An Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel among others. Israel resumed strikes on Gaza ending a ceasefire aiming to dismantle Hamas. Over 400 Palestinians died in recent attacks. Calls for a ceasefire grow amid rising casualties and humanitarian concerns.
In a significant escalation of the conflict, an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, claimed the lives of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel and his wife. This information was reported by both Hamas-affiliated and Palestinian media outlets early Sunday morning.
Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza, marking an end to a brief ceasefire started on January 19. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the renewed military campaign aims to dismantle Hamas as both a military threat and a governing body in Gaza. Netanyahu maintains that the operations are intended to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages.
The violent encounters have drawn international concern, with countries like Britain, France, and Germany urging Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Palestinian officials have reported over 400 deaths, predominantly women and children, due to the renewed airstrikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
