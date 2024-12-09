ICC Prosecutors Seek Justice Against Anti-Balaka Leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors on Monday called for a guilty verdict against two men alleged to have orchestrated Christian militia attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic during 2013 and 2014. Chief Prosecutor Kweku Vanderpuye stated that the prosecution had irrefutable evidence that Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom orchestrated violence against Muslim civilians. He added that the pair should be held responsible for all charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity leveled against them.

In 2021, both men denied the charges. Prosecutor Vanderpuye dismissed claims that Ngaissona, a former sports executive, had sought peace in the region. Addressing the court, Vanderpuye pointedly remarked that Ngaissona was a key figure within the anti-Balaka militia, known for its Christian ties, and not a diplomat for peace. Alfred Yekatom, also known as "Rambo", led a force of 3,000 militia members. He allegedly enforced discipline with brutality, including the execution of three of his own men, marking him as notorious even among followers.

Formed in 2013, the anti-Balaka militia rose in opposition to the Seleka rebels who seized power earlier that year. The ICC has examined the violence in the Central African Republic since 2014, with ongoing trials against Seleka leaders. Recently, the court issued an arrest warrant for another Christian militia leader, signifying its ongoing efforts to address the crisis.

