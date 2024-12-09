Assam's Political Reshuffle: CM Sarma Takes Key Portfolios

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma orchestrated a major reshuffle of ministerial portfolios, adding a fresh dynamic to the state's governance. Four newly inducted ministers have been allocated their respective departments in a move announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma retains control of key departments such as Home, Public Works, and Medical Education, ensuring his influence over critical state infrastructure and development. Additionally, newly appointed ministers, including Prasanta Phukan and Kaushik Rai, have been tasked with supporting Sarma in areas like Medical Education and the newly established Barak Valley Development departments, respectively.

This strategic realignment highlights Sarma's approach to consolidating power while respecting constitutional mandates regarding the size of the council of ministers. With Assam's legislative strength dictating a maximum of 19 ministers, Sarma's cabinet tweaks underscore a calibrated balance between political necessity and regulatory compliance.

