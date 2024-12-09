Left Menu

Assam's Political Reshuffle: CM Sarma Takes Key Portfolios

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant reshuffling of ministerial portfolios, affecting newly inducted ministers. Sarma will hold critical departments, including Home and Medical Education, while new ministers were assigned various departments to assist in governance. This move aligns with constitutional limits on ministerial numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:26 IST
Assam's Political Reshuffle: CM Sarma Takes Key Portfolios
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma orchestrated a major reshuffle of ministerial portfolios, adding a fresh dynamic to the state's governance. Four newly inducted ministers have been allocated their respective departments in a move announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma retains control of key departments such as Home, Public Works, and Medical Education, ensuring his influence over critical state infrastructure and development. Additionally, newly appointed ministers, including Prasanta Phukan and Kaushik Rai, have been tasked with supporting Sarma in areas like Medical Education and the newly established Barak Valley Development departments, respectively.

This strategic realignment highlights Sarma's approach to consolidating power while respecting constitutional mandates regarding the size of the council of ministers. With Assam's legislative strength dictating a maximum of 19 ministers, Sarma's cabinet tweaks underscore a calibrated balance between political necessity and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024