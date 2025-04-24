Assam Government Offers Financial Aid to Terror Attack Victims

The Assam government announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extending condolences.

During a press conference, Sarma emphasized the state's empathy due to its history of insurgency and highlighted the need to honor the victims.

Sarma urged vigilance along Assam's Bangladesh border, noting concerning ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which have prompted heightened security measures.

