Assam Government Offers Financial Aid to Terror Attack Victims

The Assam government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the 26 individuals killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed Assam's understanding of the families' pain and urges vigilance along the Bangladesh border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Assam government announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extending condolences.

During a press conference, Sarma emphasized the state's empathy due to its history of insurgency and highlighted the need to honor the victims.

Sarma urged vigilance along Assam's Bangladesh border, noting concerning ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which have prompted heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

