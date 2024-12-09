Hoax Bomb Scare Shakes Nagpur Hotel
A bomb scare at a Nagpur hotel caused panic after a threatening email was received. Police, along with bomb squad and fire officials, searched the premises for three hours, ultimately finding no suspicious items. The threat was declared a hoax, and an investigation to find the sender is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Panic ensued at a Nagpur hotel in the Ganeshpeth area after receiving a bomb threat email on Monday morning, which authorities later confirmed as a hoax.
The manager of Hotel Dwarkamai received the email, prompting an immediate alert to the police. A rapid response by the local law enforcement, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Fire Brigade, swiftly followed.
After conducting a thorough search of the premises for over three hours, officials declared the threat a hoax, with no suspicious items discovered. Investigations are underway to trace the email's originator, said police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement