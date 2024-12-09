Hoax Bomb Scare Shakes Nagpur Hotel

Panic ensued at a Nagpur hotel in the Ganeshpeth area after receiving a bomb threat email on Monday morning, which authorities later confirmed as a hoax.

The manager of Hotel Dwarkamai received the email, prompting an immediate alert to the police. A rapid response by the local law enforcement, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Fire Brigade, swiftly followed.

After conducting a thorough search of the premises for over three hours, officials declared the threat a hoax, with no suspicious items discovered. Investigations are underway to trace the email's originator, said police sources.

