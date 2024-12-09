Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: A Fragile Road Ahead

The ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has disrupted Iran's influence in the Middle East. Rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, face challenges in forming a stable government, as Western and Arab nations worry about possible instability and extremist threats filling the power vacuum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:31 IST
The recent ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has sent ripples across the Middle East, significantly impacting Iran's regional influence. Following the decisive advance of rebel forces into Damascus, questions surface about the future governance of Syria amid fears of a destabilizing power vacuum.

Rebel coalition leader Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group with past Al Qaeda affiliations, raises concerns among Western and Arab nations about the emergence of an Islamist government. Diplomats express apprehensions over potential lawlessness fostering extremism, reminiscent of the post-Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi eras.

As the United States, Israel, and regional Arab powers navigate these turbulent waters, they face the challenge of engaging with various rebel factions, balancing interests within a fragile geopolitical landscape. The unfolding situation underscores the broader implications of Assad's departure for regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

