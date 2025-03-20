Goa Welcomes First Iranian Chartered Flight: A New Chapter in Tourism
The arrival of the first chartered flight from Iran in Goa underscores the coastal state's appeal as a global tourist destination. This milestone event highlights growing interest in Goa's cultural heritage, traditions, and cuisine, with 140 Iranian tourists receiving a warm welcome.
- Country:
- India
Goa marked a significant development in its tourism sector as the first chartered flight from Iran touched down in the coastal state. Operated by Qeshm Air, the plane landed at Dabolim airport, bringing 140 tourists eager to explore Goa's cultural richness.
The arrival of the Iranian charter underscores a rising trend of international interest in Goa's diverse offerings, further solidifying its status as a prominent global tourist destination. The state's tourism department pointed out that this milestone highlights the thriving interest in Goa's heritage and culinary delights.
Tourism officials ensured a smooth welcome for the visitors, emphasizing their commitment to promoting Goa as a year-round attraction that extends beyond its famous beaches. By enhancing international connections, Goa aims to showcase its unique allure to travelers worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
