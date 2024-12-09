Left Menu

Push for Political Party Compliance with POSH Act Gains Attention

The Supreme Court urged a petitioner to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for implementing the POSH Act in political parties. The plea highlighted inconsistency across political parties in providing a safe workplace for women and ensuring grievance redressal mechanisms align with the 2013 law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:37 IST
Push for Political Party Compliance with POSH Act Gains Attention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has advised a petitioner to take up the issue of political parties' compliance with the POSH Act to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This direction comes as senior advocate Shobha Gupta, representing petitioner Yogamaya MG, pointed out the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms within six national political parties, violating the 2013 POSH Act's mandates.

The petitioner had initially sought intervention through the PIL, which encompassed national parties like BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI(M), National People's Party, and AAP. The bench, however, noted that the political parties fall under the Representation of Peoples Act, making ECI the appropriate authority to address such grievances.

The plea underscored a significant inconsistency within party frameworks regarding internal complaints committees (ICCs), which are crucial for maintaining a safe workplace free from sexual harassment. The court's disposal of the plea, while granting liberty to seek further legal recourse, highlights the need for a standardized approach to the issue within India's vibrant political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024