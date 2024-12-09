Push for Political Party Compliance with POSH Act Gains Attention

The Supreme Court has advised a petitioner to take up the issue of political parties' compliance with the POSH Act to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This direction comes as senior advocate Shobha Gupta, representing petitioner Yogamaya MG, pointed out the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms within six national political parties, violating the 2013 POSH Act's mandates.

The petitioner had initially sought intervention through the PIL, which encompassed national parties like BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI(M), National People's Party, and AAP. The bench, however, noted that the political parties fall under the Representation of Peoples Act, making ECI the appropriate authority to address such grievances.

The plea underscored a significant inconsistency within party frameworks regarding internal complaints committees (ICCs), which are crucial for maintaining a safe workplace free from sexual harassment. The court's disposal of the plea, while granting liberty to seek further legal recourse, highlights the need for a standardized approach to the issue within India's vibrant political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)