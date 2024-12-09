Mizoram CM Tackles Police Challenges with Strategic Reforms

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma is doubling down on efforts to fortify the state police force by addressing staffing vacancies and enhancing welfare benefits, including rifle allowances.

The government released delayed transfer allowances and is taking action to resolve manpower shortages, aiming to fortify the police department, Lalduhoma stated at the opening of the Mizoram Police sports meet.

Lalduhoma highlighted challenges across various departments, suggesting that voluntary retirement for non-performing employees could improve service quality and productivity. The annual sports event, ongoing since 1987, features around 1,200 police officers competing in 18 disciplines, set to conclude on December 13.

