Consumer Vindicated: OnePlus Penalized for Missing Manual

A Bengaluru resident, S M Ramesh, has successfully won a compensation claim against OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd for a missing user manual that was supposed to come with his smartphone. The city's consumer disputes redressal commission awarded Ramesh Rs 5,000 in response to his grievance.

Ramesh's purchase of a OnePlus Nord CE 3 cost him Rs 24,598, yet the package did not include the essential user manual. This missing documentation made it challenging for Ramesh to access the phone's warranty details and the company's contact information, leading him to file a complaint in June.

Despite receiving the user manual four months later, the commission's ruling on November 29 called out OnePlus for 'negligence and indifference'. It directed the company to pay the fine, underscoring the criticality of providing complete and timely documentation at the point of sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)