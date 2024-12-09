Left Menu

Consumer Vindicated: OnePlus Penalized for Missing Manual

S M Ramesh from Bengaluru received a compensation of Rs 5,000 after a consumer disputes commission ruled against OnePlus India for failing to provide a user manual with his smartphone. The case highlighted negligence and stressed the need for complete documentation at purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:22 IST
Consumer Vindicated: OnePlus Penalized for Missing Manual
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru resident, S M Ramesh, has successfully won a compensation claim against OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd for a missing user manual that was supposed to come with his smartphone. The city's consumer disputes redressal commission awarded Ramesh Rs 5,000 in response to his grievance.

Ramesh's purchase of a OnePlus Nord CE 3 cost him Rs 24,598, yet the package did not include the essential user manual. This missing documentation made it challenging for Ramesh to access the phone's warranty details and the company's contact information, leading him to file a complaint in June.

Despite receiving the user manual four months later, the commission's ruling on November 29 called out OnePlus for 'negligence and indifference'. It directed the company to pay the fine, underscoring the criticality of providing complete and timely documentation at the point of sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024