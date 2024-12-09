Left Menu

Manipur's Inner Line Permit: A Turning Point in State's Protection Strategy

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has described the granting of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to the state as the most significant and positive step taken since Manipur attained statehood in 1972. Emphasizing the importance of the ILP granted five years ago, Singh noted that it marked a crucial move by the central government in safeguarding the state's interests.

The ILP has brought in tax revenues amounting to Rs 13 to 14 crore, Singh revealed. Manipur is the fourth state to implement this system, following Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Singh also touched on ongoing issues such as illegal immigration, the poppy cultivation crackdown, and the critical need for border management and security.

Highlighting on the geopolitical landscape, Singh discussed the challenges of border fencing, the war on drugs, and cooperation among ethnic groups. He acknowledged central leaders for their efforts in addressing these challenges, calling for unity among Manipur's people to support the policies aimed at protecting future generations.

