Uniform Civil Code Sparks Debate: Judicial Controversy Unfolds

Allahabad High Court Judge Dr. Shekhar Yadav's remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event have sparked a significant political debate. During his speech, Judge Yadav emphasized the need for a Uniform Civil Code to streamline legal systems that vary across religious communities.

The comments have not gone unnoticed. Political figures, including AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, have expressed disapproval. Some have accused the judge of voicing divisive opinions, alleging that his remarks were inflammatory and contravened the values expected of a high-ranking judicial officer.

Further, Brinda Karat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for disciplinary action against Judge Yadav, describing his statements as a breach of judicial conduct. The remarks have intensified discussions on the Uniform Civil Code, an issue that remains a focal point in India's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)