Chitta Bust: Two Women Arrested in Shimla

On Monday, law enforcement in Shimla apprehended two women after seizing 14.09 grams of 'chitta', a form of adulterated heroin, from their possession.

The women, identified as Maninder Kaur, 38, from Haryana's Yamunanagar, and Neelam, 30, from Old Jubbal in Shimla, were intercepted by police during a car journey from Shimla to Khadapathar. Upon search near Jubbal Subdivision, the contraband was discovered, leading to their arrest.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that a case has been filed under sections 21 and 29-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, with ongoing investigations following the arrest.

