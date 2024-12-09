Chitta Bust: Two Women Arrested in Shimla
Police in Shimla arrested two women, Maninder Kaur and Neelam, for possession of 14.09 grams of 'chitta' heroin. The duo was apprehended during a routine check near Jubbal Subdivision, en route to Khadapathar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
On Monday, law enforcement in Shimla apprehended two women after seizing 14.09 grams of 'chitta', a form of adulterated heroin, from their possession.
The women, identified as Maninder Kaur, 38, from Haryana's Yamunanagar, and Neelam, 30, from Old Jubbal in Shimla, were intercepted by police during a car journey from Shimla to Khadapathar. Upon search near Jubbal Subdivision, the contraband was discovered, leading to their arrest.
Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that a case has been filed under sections 21 and 29-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, with ongoing investigations following the arrest.
