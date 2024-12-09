TikTok's Legal Battle: U.S. Ban Deadline Looms
ByteDance and TikTok have requested a U.S. appeals court to temporarily halt a law mandating divestment by January 19 or trigger a ban. With 170 million users, TikTok faces potential shutdown. A Supreme Court review is sought as Biden's administration might influence the ban's outcome.
On Monday, ByteDance and its app, TikTok, filed an emergency motion with a U.S. appeals court to temporarily block a law that mandates ByteDance divest TikTok by January 19, or face a ban. This move is pending a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The appeals court's decision puts TikTok's fate in the balance, relying on the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump to alter the course of the impending deadline. The Justice Department has not yet commented, while Trump during his previous term attempted to ban TikTok.
The decision reflects broader concerns over foreign-owned apps and their data collection practices, as similar actions were previously taken against WeChat. ByteDance's urgency seeks clarity, as the app remains crucial to its 170 million domestic users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
