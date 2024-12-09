Left Menu

Tensions Surge Over Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Protest Crackdown

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, criticized Karnataka police for their 'suppressive tactics' against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti protestors in Belagavi. The protestors opposed the Karnataka legislature's winter session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. Shinde highlighted ongoing border disputes and previous discussions with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:28 IST
Tensions Surge Over Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Protest Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed strong disapproval on Monday regarding the methods employed by Karnataka police against members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti who were actively protesting in Belagavi.

The demonstrations were aimed at opposing the winter session of the Karnataka legislature held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, leading to the detention of several leaders and activists by Karnataka police earlier in the day.

During a session in Mumbai, Shinde criticised the Karnataka government's stance, calling it unjust for opposing Marathi-speaking communities in the border areas. He recalled an earlier meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah aimed at resolving ongoing border disputes between the states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024