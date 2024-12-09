Tensions Surge Over Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Protest Crackdown
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, criticized Karnataka police for their 'suppressive tactics' against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti protestors in Belagavi. The protestors opposed the Karnataka legislature's winter session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. Shinde highlighted ongoing border disputes and previous discussions with Union Minister Amit Shah.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed strong disapproval on Monday regarding the methods employed by Karnataka police against members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti who were actively protesting in Belagavi.
The demonstrations were aimed at opposing the winter session of the Karnataka legislature held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, leading to the detention of several leaders and activists by Karnataka police earlier in the day.
During a session in Mumbai, Shinde criticised the Karnataka government's stance, calling it unjust for opposing Marathi-speaking communities in the border areas. He recalled an earlier meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah aimed at resolving ongoing border disputes between the states.
