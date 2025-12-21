Shinde Rallies Shiv Sena for Navi Mumbai Municipal Victory

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a clarion call to Shiv Sena members to secure a compelling victory in the Navi Mumbai municipal elections slated for January 15.

Highlighting the party's previous successes, Shinde noted that the Shiv Sena secured more seats than the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in recent local body polls. He urged party workers to maintain momentum and avoid complacency.

Shinde, reflecting on his accomplishments as chief minister, pointed to significant initiatives like CIDCO housing and infrastructure projects. His rallying cry comes amidst personnel shifts, with members from rival factions joining the Shiv Sena's ranks.

