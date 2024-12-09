Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Mosque Committee's Plea in Mathura Temple-Mosque Dispute

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea from the mosque committee regarding a Mathura temple-mosque dispute. The Allahabad High Court had previously rejected the plea, prompting arguments about the maintainability of the case in higher courts. The hearing is scheduled for December 9.

The Supreme Court is preparing to adjudicate a significant legal battle concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjoining Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. On Monday, Hindu litigants argued that the mosque committee should have approached the Allahabad High Court instead of escalating the matter to the apex court.

The legal contention arises from the Allahabad High Court's single judge bench decision on August 1, which dismissed the mosque committee's plea against ongoing cases concerning the religious character of the disputed site. With appeals lodged, the Supreme Court will deliberate on the maintainability of these suits on December 9.

The controversy touches upon the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the religious character of a place as of Independence Day, 1947. The court's upcoming decision could parallel the situation in Varanasi, highlighting tensions between religious communities and legal systems.

