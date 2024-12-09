Left Menu

Qatar Condemns Israeli Actions at Syrian Border

Qatar has strongly criticized Israel's actions, specifically the seizure of the buffer zone and border sites with Syria. The Qatari Foreign Ministry labeled it a 'dangerous development,' emphasizing increased tensions in the region. The situation demands urgent international attention and intervention to prevent further escalations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:29 IST
Qatar Condemns Israeli Actions at Syrian Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

On Monday, Qatar condemned Israel's actions involving the seizure of the buffer zone and sites at the Syrian border.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the situation as a 'dangerous development,' highlighting the risk of heightened tensions in the region.

This situation underscores the need for urgent international involvement to prevent further escalation of conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024