Qatar Condemns Israeli Actions at Syrian Border
Qatar has strongly criticized Israel's actions, specifically the seizure of the buffer zone and border sites with Syria. The Qatari Foreign Ministry labeled it a 'dangerous development,' emphasizing increased tensions in the region. The situation demands urgent international attention and intervention to prevent further escalations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
On Monday, Qatar condemned Israel's actions involving the seizure of the buffer zone and sites at the Syrian border.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the situation as a 'dangerous development,' highlighting the risk of heightened tensions in the region.
This situation underscores the need for urgent international involvement to prevent further escalation of conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement