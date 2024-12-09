Supreme Court Blocks Military Verdicts in Civilian Trials

The Pakistan Supreme Court has turned down the government's request to allow military courts to issue verdicts in trials of civilians implicated in last year's violent protests.

A constitutional bench, spearheaded by Justice Aminuddin Khan, upheld the decision, emphasizing the importance of legal protocol and civilian justice system integrity.

The case pertains to 103 civilians allegedly involved in attacking military establishments amid protests supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

