Odisha Police Crack Job Racket in Ganjam

The Odisha Police successfully dismantled a job racket in Ganjam district, apprehending three members of the scam operation, officials reported on Monday.

The gang reportedly defrauded at least 20 job seekers across various districts by promising them positions in the government sector, the authorities stated.

During the raid, officials seized a newly purchased car, a money counting machine, mobile phones, and forged appointment letters, according to SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M. The accused collected sums ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per victim, totaling approximately Rs 1 crore.

"We are meticulously examining their bank transactions and assessing the potential involvement of other individuals in the scheme," remarked the SP.

This bust marks the second job scam dismantled by Berhampur police within the span of one week.

(With inputs from agencies.)