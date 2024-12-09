India and Bangladesh Aim for Diplomacy Amid Tensions
India and Bangladesh are seeking to improve relations after tensions following the ousting of Bangladesh's former leader, Sheikh Hasina. Discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus focused on clearing misunderstandings and addressing attacks on minority communities, emphasizing a constructive bilateral relationship.
- Country:
- India
India and Bangladesh have pledged to advance diplomatic ties following a period of heightened tensions sparked by the political transition in Dhaka. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarked on a high-profile visit to Bangladesh to discuss the issues at hand.
Since the resignation and escape of Sheikh Hasina, former Bangladeshi prime minister, to India, relations between the two nations have been strained, particularly over allegations of violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, claims that interim leader Muhammad Yunus has labeled as exaggerated.
During diplomatic discussions, both sides reiterated their commitment to a positive relationship, with India seeking a cooperative approach from Bangladesh on recent incidents, and Bangladesh calling for India's assistance in clearing any misunderstandings and pursuing Hasina's extradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bangladesh
- relations
- tensions
- diplomacy
- Sheikh Hasina
- minority
- violence
- trade
- misunderstandings