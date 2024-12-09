India and Bangladesh Aim for Diplomacy Amid Tensions

India and Bangladesh have pledged to advance diplomatic ties following a period of heightened tensions sparked by the political transition in Dhaka. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarked on a high-profile visit to Bangladesh to discuss the issues at hand.

Since the resignation and escape of Sheikh Hasina, former Bangladeshi prime minister, to India, relations between the two nations have been strained, particularly over allegations of violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, claims that interim leader Muhammad Yunus has labeled as exaggerated.

During diplomatic discussions, both sides reiterated their commitment to a positive relationship, with India seeking a cooperative approach from Bangladesh on recent incidents, and Bangladesh calling for India's assistance in clearing any misunderstandings and pursuing Hasina's extradition.

