New Hope for Diplomacy: Iran and US to Engage in Indirect Nuclear Talks

Iran and the US are set to engage in indirect nuclear talks, mediated by Oman, to address Tehran's advancing nuclear program. Despite economic sanctions, hopes rise for potential progress, as Iran's economy shows signs of improvement. Previous indirect talks under Biden administration failed, leading to heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran's foreign minister announced plans to engage in the first round of negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman. The talks aim to address Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, with Omani mediators facilitating indirect discussions between the two nations.

Although US President Donald Trump characterized the negotiations as direct, Iranian official Abbas Araghchi confirmed the preference for indirect talks, citing no immediate plans for a change in approach. Past indirect negotiations under the Biden administration failed to secure a resolution, elevating global tensions over Iran's uranium enrichment.

News of these talks has positively impacted Iran's struggling economy, evidenced by a modest rebound in its currency and stock market. Iran's economy, heavily burdened by sanctions following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, experienced a temporary boost, bringing cautious optimism to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

