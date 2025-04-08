New Hope for Diplomacy: Iran and US to Engage in Indirect Nuclear Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran's foreign minister announced plans to engage in the first round of negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman. The talks aim to address Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, with Omani mediators facilitating indirect discussions between the two nations.

Although US President Donald Trump characterized the negotiations as direct, Iranian official Abbas Araghchi confirmed the preference for indirect talks, citing no immediate plans for a change in approach. Past indirect negotiations under the Biden administration failed to secure a resolution, elevating global tensions over Iran's uranium enrichment.

News of these talks has positively impacted Iran's struggling economy, evidenced by a modest rebound in its currency and stock market. Iran's economy, heavily burdened by sanctions following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, experienced a temporary boost, bringing cautious optimism to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)