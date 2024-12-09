Left Menu

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute: A Lingering Tug of War

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed demands by Aaditya Thackeray to declare Belagavi a Union Territory, citing past linguistic settlements. The Karnataka government reinforced its position by preventing a congregation of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members. The longstanding border dispute involves claims from Maharashtra over Marathi-speaking areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:57 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has described Aaditya Thackeray's demand to declare Belagavi a Union Territory as a 'childish statement'. Emphasizing the finality of the Mahajan Commission report, the Chief Minister urged restraint from both sides.

The demand stems from allegations of injustice towards Marathi-speaking residents in Belagavi as claimed by Thackeray. This issue surfaces as the Karnataka assembly commences its winter session, amidst objections from the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members.

The border dispute dates back to 1957, following state reorganization on linguistic lines. Despite Maharashtra's claim over Belagavi due to its Marathi-speaking population, Karnataka upholds the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as the decisive resolution of the boundary demarcation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

