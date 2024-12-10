Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions in Syria

An Israeli airstrike targeted a Syrian air defense installation near Latakia port, Syrian security sources reported on Monday.

The strike came after Israel conducted three air raids in the Syrian capital, targeting a security complex and government research center previously associated with Iranian missile development, according to regional security sources.

Prior to these actions, Israeli forces struck multiple locations in southwest Syria, including the Khalkhala air base. The military escalation follows the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and recent tensions with Palestinian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)