Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions in Syria

Recent Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian military infrastructure, including an air defense installation near Latakia port. These attacks follow a series of strikes in the Syrian capital against sites linked to Iranian missile development. The intensified military actions follow heightened tensions with Palestinian groups.

Updated: 10-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a Syrian air defense installation near Latakia port, Syrian security sources reported on Monday.

The strike came after Israel conducted three air raids in the Syrian capital, targeting a security complex and government research center previously associated with Iranian missile development, according to regional security sources.

Prior to these actions, Israeli forces struck multiple locations in southwest Syria, including the Khalkhala air base. The military escalation follows the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and recent tensions with Palestinian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

