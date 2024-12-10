Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions in Syria
Recent Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian military infrastructure, including an air defense installation near Latakia port. These attacks follow a series of strikes in the Syrian capital against sites linked to Iranian missile development. The intensified military actions follow heightened tensions with Palestinian groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:07 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeted a Syrian air defense installation near Latakia port, Syrian security sources reported on Monday.
The strike came after Israel conducted three air raids in the Syrian capital, targeting a security complex and government research center previously associated with Iranian missile development, according to regional security sources.
Prior to these actions, Israeli forces struck multiple locations in southwest Syria, including the Khalkhala air base. The military escalation follows the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and recent tensions with Palestinian forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge
The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Syria's Turning Point
Bashar al-Assad Flees Damascus: Global Reactions and Call for Ceasefire
Russia says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country, reports AP.
As Syria's Bashar al-Assad's Reign Ends, Rebels Celebrate Victory