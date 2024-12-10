Mystery Deepens: Arrest Made in High-Profile CEO Shooting

New York police have apprehended a 26-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth. According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the man was detained after being spotted in a Pennsylvania McDonald's, with evidence linking him to the crime recovered.

The suspect, identified as Luigi Nicholas Mangione, was found with a ghost gun and multiple fake IDs. Police stated that the weapon could have been a 3-D printed ghost gun capable of firing 9 mm rounds, making it difficult to trace.

Following the assassination, investigators revealed that Mangione harbored anti-corporate sentiment, which was evident in a three-page handwritten document. Authorities are retracing the suspect's movements through New York, and a significant reward is offered for information leading to his conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)