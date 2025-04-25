Left Menu

Death Penalty Sought for Luigi Mangione in CEO Murder Case

U.S. prosecutors announced plans to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. Mangione, 26, will be arraigned in Manhattan federal court. His lawyers argue the decision is politically motivated, citing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s prior announcement.

Updated: 25-04-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:54 IST
Luigi Mangione

U.S. prosecutors have officially declared their intention to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of killing a UnitedHealth Group executive in New York last year.

Mangione, aged 26, is slated for an arraignment in Manhattan federal court. The court proceeding follows his not guilty plea in a separate state indictment related to the murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division. This move comes after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed earlier this month that the Justice Department would pursue the death penalty, a stance now formalized by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office.

Mangione's defense argues that Bondi's April 1 announcement was politically charged and violated established protocols governing death penalty decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

