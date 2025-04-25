Justice and Controversy: The Case Against Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione arrived at the Manhattan federal court on Friday to enter a plea regarding the accusation of murdering health insurance executive Brian Thompson. The prosecutors have formally stated their intent to pursue the death penalty in this high-profile case.

Dressed in a tan jail-issued t-shirt, 26-year-old Mangione pleaded not guilty to state charges stemming from the December 4 killing. This criminal hearing, led by U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett, comes amid significant media attention and public interest.

The crime, a shooting outside a Manhattan hotel, captured national attention, especially after authorities noted shell casings engraved with the words 'deny,' 'delay,' and 'depose.' The case has sparked debate over U.S. healthcare costs and the perceived power of insurers to deny claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)