Murdoch Empire: Trust Battle Unfolds

A Nevada commissioner has thwarted Rupert Murdoch's attempt to restructure his family trust to secure control of his media empire for his son Lachlan. The New York Times disclosed the judgment from a sealed court document.

Commissioner Edmund Gorman's decision, filed on Saturday, claims that both Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch acted in 'bad faith'. Their effort was to unilaterally amend the irrevocable trust, which aims to spread control equally among Rupert Murdoch's four oldest children after his passing, reported the Times.

Gorman criticized the plan to adjust the trust as a 'carefully crafted charade', which aimed at permanently establishing Lachlan Murdoch's executive dominance, irrespective of its impacts on the companies or family trust beneficiaries. Rupert Murdoch's attorney, Adam Streisand, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and indicated plans to appeal.

