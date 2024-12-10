Embassy Strains: London's Pushback Against China's Diplomatic Aspirations

Local authorities in London have dismissed China's effort to construct a vast new embassy, citing potential security threats to nearby residents, in a move that escalates pressure on the national government to deny the planning request. This decision marks a significant setback for China's heretofore unsuccessful attempt to secure planning approval for Royal Mint Court.

China's plan for a substantial 700,000-square-foot embassy, its largest in Europe, could bolster its diplomatic presence but has faced resistance from Tower Hamlets politicians, who voted unanimously against the proposal. The central government ultimately holds the decision-making power but will take local opinions into account during a planning inquiry slated for early next year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has directed ministers to review China's embassy plans after President Xi Jinping addressed the issue. The Labour government aims to mend strained relations with China, following a challenging period with previous Conservative administrations, by adopting a more conciliatory stance in hopes of realizing economic advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)