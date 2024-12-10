Lonely Man's Alleged ISIS Funding Plot Unveiled in Virginia Court

The terrorism trial of Mohammed Chhipa, 35, commenced with jury members hearing allegations of his financial support to the Islamic State (ISIS) under the guise of assisting a Syrian woman, Umm Dujanah, a known ISIS member. Prosecutors claim Chhipa converted funds into Bitcoin to support ISIS activities overseas.

Chhipa, a lonely man allegedly entangled in FBI sting operations, had aspired for marriage, unwittingly engaging with undercover operatives. His defense argues these interactions were entrapment, emphasizing the years of FBI surveillance that culminated in Chhipa's questionable arrest.

Prosecutors highlight Chhipa's awareness of the illegality, noting his attempt to flee the US. Meanwhile, issues arose in court when Chhipa opted for a jail jumpsuit and his family defied courtroom protocols, reflecting tensions as the trial progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)