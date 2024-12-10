Left Menu

Lonely Man's Alleged ISIS Funding Plot Unveiled in Virginia Court

In Virginia, Mohammed Chhipa faces trial for allegedly sending thousands to ISIS. Accused of using Bitcoin to funnel funds through an undercover operative, the defense claims entrapment. Chhipa, a naturalized US citizen, previously fled the country and allegedly maintains ties with known ISIS members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandria | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:22 IST
Lonely Man's Alleged ISIS Funding Plot Unveiled in Virginia Court
man
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The terrorism trial of Mohammed Chhipa, 35, commenced with jury members hearing allegations of his financial support to the Islamic State (ISIS) under the guise of assisting a Syrian woman, Umm Dujanah, a known ISIS member. Prosecutors claim Chhipa converted funds into Bitcoin to support ISIS activities overseas.

Chhipa, a lonely man allegedly entangled in FBI sting operations, had aspired for marriage, unwittingly engaging with undercover operatives. His defense argues these interactions were entrapment, emphasizing the years of FBI surveillance that culminated in Chhipa's questionable arrest.

Prosecutors highlight Chhipa's awareness of the illegality, noting his attempt to flee the US. Meanwhile, issues arose in court when Chhipa opted for a jail jumpsuit and his family defied courtroom protocols, reflecting tensions as the trial progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024