U.S. Indicts Syrian Officials for War Crimes

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that an indictment has been unsealed in the Northern District of Illinois, charging two high-ranking officials from the deposed Bashar al-Assad regime with war crimes.

The accused former Syrian intelligence officials are charged with conspiring to commit cruel and inhuman treatment of civilian detainees, which included U.S. citizens, amidst the ongoing Syrian civil war.

This development marks a significant step in holding individuals accountable for human rights violations that have transpired throughout the long-standing conflict in Syria.

