Tulsi Gabbard's Historic Appointment: First Hindu American to Lead U.S. Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard, the nominee for director of national intelligence by President-elect Donald Trump, has been engaging with key Senators at Capitol Hill to discuss her prospective role. Gabbard shared her views that align with President Trump's stance on the current situation in Syria. Her past interactions with Syrian leader Bashar Assad, whom she met in 2017, have drawn criticisms and remain a focal point during her nomination.

Her meetings included prominent Republican Senators such as Mike Rounds, James Lankford, Lindsey Graham, and Joni Ernst. Senator Ernst praised Gabbard as a 'strong and proven leader,' reflecting a positive reception among some lawmakers. Tensions remain, however, due to her past visit to Syria and meetings with Assad, which have drawn skepticism from national security circles.

Gabbard, a former Democrat and current U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel, is poised to make history as the first Hindu American in charge of overseeing U.S. intelligence agencies pending Senate confirmation. Her nomination has been met with mixed reactions, but she has also received commendations for her military service and dedication to constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)