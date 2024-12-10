Left Menu

Late-Night Crash: Two Waiters Injured in Pole Collision

Two men, Shivam and Govind, working as waiters, were injured in a motorcycle accident near the Moolchand flyover in south Delhi. Their bike hit a roadside pole while speeding, and both were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident was reported at 2 am to Defence Colony Police Station.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a motorcycle crash near the Moolchand flyover in south Delhi resulted in injuries to two men.

Identified as Shivam, 29, and Govind, 27, both work as waiters at wedding functions. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when their motorcycle, traveling at high speed, crashed into a roadside pole.

The Defense Colony Police Station received the accident report around 2 am, prompting immediate action. Both injured individuals were quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

