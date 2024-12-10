Russia's Strategic Edge in Ukraine: Intelligence Insights
Russia nears military objectives in Ukraine, holding strategic initiative, claims foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin. Russian media reports highlight perceived advantage over Kyiv in strategic areas, as expressed by Naryshkin. Moscow's confidence is echoed in statements from Razvedchik, the foreign intelligence agency's publication.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:57 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is reportedly on the brink of achieving its military objectives in Ukraine, with Moscow's foreign intelligence chief asserting a strategic advantage in all operational areas.
According to Russian media reports, Sergei Naryshkin, head of the foreign intelligence service, indicated that the front line's situation is unfavorable for Kyiv.
Naryshkin's comments, published in Razvedchik, the intelligence agency's official magazine, emphasize Russia's assertion of strategic control across various domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- military
- goals
- strategy
- Sergei Naryshkin
- Kyiv
- Razvedchik
- intelligence
- Moscow
Advertisement