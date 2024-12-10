Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Edge in Ukraine: Intelligence Insights

Russia nears military objectives in Ukraine, holding strategic initiative, claims foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin. Russian media reports highlight perceived advantage over Kyiv in strategic areas, as expressed by Naryshkin. Moscow's confidence is echoed in statements from Razvedchik, the foreign intelligence agency's publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:57 IST
Russia's Strategic Edge in Ukraine: Intelligence Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is reportedly on the brink of achieving its military objectives in Ukraine, with Moscow's foreign intelligence chief asserting a strategic advantage in all operational areas.

According to Russian media reports, Sergei Naryshkin, head of the foreign intelligence service, indicated that the front line's situation is unfavorable for Kyiv.

Naryshkin's comments, published in Razvedchik, the intelligence agency's official magazine, emphasize Russia's assertion of strategic control across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024