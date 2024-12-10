Russia is reportedly on the brink of achieving its military objectives in Ukraine, with Moscow's foreign intelligence chief asserting a strategic advantage in all operational areas.

According to Russian media reports, Sergei Naryshkin, head of the foreign intelligence service, indicated that the front line's situation is unfavorable for Kyiv.

Naryshkin's comments, published in Razvedchik, the intelligence agency's official magazine, emphasize Russia's assertion of strategic control across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)