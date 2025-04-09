Soybean Strategy: Navigating High Tariffs in Sino-American Trade Tensions
Despite rising tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war, China is slated to import 3 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in April-May. State entity Sinograin is absorbing duties, amid cheaper competition from Brazil. The scenario highlights complexities in global trade amidst escalating economic tensions.
China will receive approximately 3 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans this April-May, despite elevated tariffs aimed at limiting such imports, according to both sources and shipping data. State-owned stockpiler Sinograin is the major buyer, and it's likely to absorb the higher costs, selling at discounts locally due to competition from cheaper Brazilian alternatives.
With its large-scale imports clashing with tit-for-tat tariffs, the U.S.-China trade tension continues to threaten global agricultural trade flows. Sinograin has traditionally preferred U.S. soybeans for their lower moisture content essential for storage. Despite the economic strain and a 44% total duty on coming cargoes, cancellations are not expected.
China had a banner year in 2024, importing a record 105 million tons of soybeans. Brazilian producers are poised to meet China's needs with a record-high crop expected this year, potentially helping China fulfill its soybean demand amidst ongoing tariff hikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
