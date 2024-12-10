Tragedy in Morena: Ex-Serviceman's Fatal Act

In a shocking incident in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, an ex-serviceman allegedly shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. The tragic event unfolded during the early hours of Tuesday in the family's home.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Devendra Singh, a retired Army hawaldar, was financially stable but reportedly involved in a dispute with his wife Madhuri before the incident. His two teenage sons narrowly escaped harm by fleeing the house.

Investigations are ongoing as police seek to uncover the motives behind this tragic episode. Sleeping pills found at the scene have been seized for examination, adding another layer of mystery to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)