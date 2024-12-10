Left Menu

Tragedy in Morena: Ex-Serviceman's Fatal Act

An ex-serviceman in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly killed his wife and committed suicide using his licensed pistol after a domestic dispute. His two teenage sons managed to escape unhurt. Police are investigating the incident, and sleeping pills were found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:21 IST
Tragedy in Morena: Ex-Serviceman's Fatal Act
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, an ex-serviceman allegedly shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. The tragic event unfolded during the early hours of Tuesday in the family's home.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Devendra Singh, a retired Army hawaldar, was financially stable but reportedly involved in a dispute with his wife Madhuri before the incident. His two teenage sons narrowly escaped harm by fleeing the house.

Investigations are ongoing as police seek to uncover the motives behind this tragic episode. Sleeping pills found at the scene have been seized for examination, adding another layer of mystery to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

