Sanitation Revolution: The HSHS Campaign's Impact Across India

The 'Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman' campaign, led by the Jal Shakti Ministry, sanctioned 3.35 lakh new household latrines and improved 1.54 lakh community sanitary complexes. Spanning World Toilet Day to Human Rights Day, the initiative mobilized millions, enhancing sanitation infrastructure and dignity across states with innovative strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:24 IST
  • India

The Jal Shakti Ministry's 'Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman' campaign marked a notable leap in sanitation development, sanctioning over 3.35 lakh new individual household latrines and upgrading more than 1.54 lakh community sanitary complexes in a focused three-week nationwide effort.

Launched on World Toilet Day and concluded on Human Rights Day, the campaign drew attention to the crucial link between sanitation and dignity. It engaged over 38 lakh participants through more than 50,500 events, showcasing collaborative efforts from states across India to address and innovate in sanitation practices.

Distinctive initiatives included mobile sanitation awareness drives in Jammu and Kashmir, school-based activities in Bihar, the use of Google Maps in Uttar Pradesh for tracking facilities, and the construction of pink toilets in Rajasthan. These measures not only improved infrastructure but also fostered community landmarks, enhancing public hygiene and self-respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

