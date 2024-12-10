British Police Charge Six in PKK Membership Case

In a significant law enforcement action, British police have charged six individuals with being members of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group outlawed in the UK. Authorities detailed that the accused ranged in age from 23 to 62.

The arrests occurred in late November, with the suspects slated to appear in court for an initial hearing. A 31-year-old suspect detained simultaneously was released without charges.

The PKK, known for its prolonged insurgency in Turkey, aims for Kurdish statehood. These recent actions, including searches in north London and a Kurdish community center, have prompted protests. Local Kurdish leaders have expressed their community's concerns, and police have pledged continued engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)