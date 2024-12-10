Left Menu

British Police Charge Six in PKK Membership Case

Six people in London have been charged with belonging to the banned Kurdish militant group, PKK. The charges come after the individuals were arrested in November. The arrests and subsequent searches have sparked protests within the Kurdish community, prompting police to address community concerns.

Updated: 10-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:06 IST
British Police Charge Six in PKK Membership Case
Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

In a significant law enforcement action, British police have charged six individuals with being members of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group outlawed in the UK. Authorities detailed that the accused ranged in age from 23 to 62.

The arrests occurred in late November, with the suspects slated to appear in court for an initial hearing. A 31-year-old suspect detained simultaneously was released without charges.

The PKK, known for its prolonged insurgency in Turkey, aims for Kurdish statehood. These recent actions, including searches in north London and a Kurdish community center, have prompted protests. Local Kurdish leaders have expressed their community's concerns, and police have pledged continued engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

