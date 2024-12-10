Key Ministers to Attend North Eastern Council Plenary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotirditya Scindia are set to attend the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session, scheduled for December 20, according to an official statement released Tuesday.

Apart from the plenary session, the event will feature separate gatherings for bankers and the Northeast Space Application Centre (NSAC), enhancing its scope and significance.

Security protocols have been tightened at strategic locations, including the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post, in anticipation of the ministers' visit, ensuring a smooth and secure execution of the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)