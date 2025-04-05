Transforming Nagaland: DoNER's Impact on Growth and Development
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable growth in India's northeastern states. Union Minister Dr. Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the ministry's successful projects and initiatives in Nagaland, paving the way for significant economic and infrastructural advancements.
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is leading the charge towards balanced and sustainable progress in the northeastern states, according to Union Minister of State Dr. Sukanta Majumdar. The creation of this ministry marked a key commitment by the Indian government to address these states' unique challenges.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Konyak Heritage Complex and Aoleang Monyu festival in Nagaland's Mon district, Majumdar noted the substantial attention and investment the region has received under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Majumdar outlined that 420 projects worth Rs 5,081 crore have been sanctioned in Nagaland, with 305 projects completed. Investor roadshows in major cities have also boosted Nagaland's investment appeal, resulting in significant commitments. Further enhancements include urban infrastructure improvements, tourism circuit development, and skill development initiatives.
