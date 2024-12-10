US State Department Sanctions Ex-Sri Lankan Officials for Corruption

The US Department of State has taken decisive action against 14 individuals, including two former high-ranking officials from Sri Lanka, for involvement in significant acts of corruption. Visa restrictions are being placed under President Biden's proclamation, a move aligned with International Anti-Corruption Day.

Among the targeted are Kapila Chandrasena, the ex-CEO of Sri Lankan Airlines, and Udayanga Weeratunga, a former ambassador, accused of corrupt practices involving aircraft procurement. The US seeks to hold accountable those involved in corrupt schemes that undermine governance and economic stability.

This measure further enforces Presidential Proclamation 10685, aiming to restrict visas for individuals facilitating corruption globally. These steps highlight US commitment to combating corruption and reinforce accountability amongst perpetrators and their networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)