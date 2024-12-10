Left Menu

Rising Voices Against Femicides: Nairobi's Battle for Women's Safety

Protests erupted in Nairobi against rising femicides, with 300 women demanding justice. Police reacted with teargas, arresting activists including Amnesty's Irungu Houghton. Between August and October, 97 women were killed. Police violence and patriarchal views contribute to Kenya's gender-based violence issue.

In a fervent demonstration against rising femicides, hundreds gathered in Nairobi, calling for an end to the violence against women. The protestors, predominantly female, wielded whistles and chanted 'Stop killing women!' as they marched downtown.

The demonstration, however, faced a forceful interruption as police deployed teargas and made arrests, including notable figures like Irungu Houghton of Amnesty International Kenya. The absence of an explanation from the national police left many questioning the rationale behind such aggressive tactics.

According to recent data, femicide remains a grievous issue, with 97 women falling victim in just three months this year. The protests underscore a broader dissatisfaction with police responses and patriarchal norms, prompting calls for legal reforms and accountability.

