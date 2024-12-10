South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Martial Law Controversy

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol is embroiled in a tense political drama following his declaration of martial law, which has led to criminal investigations for insurrection. The controversial move has thrown the country into a significant constitutional crisis, raising questions about leadership stability.

The ruling People Power Party is grappling with internal and external pressures, as they contemplate President Yoon's potential resignation and the scheduling of snap elections. The nation's fourth-largest economy is facing diplomatic and economic challenges as a result of the political turmoil.

Despite acknowledging the failed martial law attempt, Yoon has refused to step down, even as dissent grows within his party. As the situation escalates, the demand for accountability and legal scrutiny intensifies, marking a profound period of uncertainty in South Korean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)