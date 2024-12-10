From Karachi to Goa: The 43-Year Journey to Indian Citizenship

Shane Sabastian Pereira's journey from Karachi to Goa culminated in a long-awaited moment when he received Indian citizenship after 43 years. This milestone was marked by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant handing over the certificate, a testament to the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Shane, hailing from the coastal state of Goa, had been in a legal limbo, despite living in India for most of his life. Inspired by a fellow Goan, Joseph Francis Pereira, who received citizenship earlier, Shane pursued his application under the CAA and succeeded.

The act, implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, aims to benefit various communities like Hindus, Christians, and others from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, by granting them a pathway to Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)