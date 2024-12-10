ISKCON Urges UNHCR to Act Against Religious Persecution in Bangladesh
ISKCON has called on the UNHCR to address human rights abuses against religious minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to take strong action against fundamentalists causing unrest. This appeal coincides with global condemnation from lawmakers and the observance of Human Rights Day.
- India
ISKCON has made a fervent appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) to address the ongoing human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.
The organization highlighted the need for the Bangladeshi interim government to take decisive measures against fundamentalist instigators to restore faith among the minority communities.
The appeal has gained traction, with policymakers from the US and UK speaking out, especially as this plea aligns with the observance of Human Rights Day.
