ISKCON Urges UNHCR to Act Against Religious Persecution in Bangladesh

ISKCON has made a fervent appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) to address the ongoing human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The organization highlighted the need for the Bangladeshi interim government to take decisive measures against fundamentalist instigators to restore faith among the minority communities.

The appeal has gained traction, with policymakers from the US and UK speaking out, especially as this plea aligns with the observance of Human Rights Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)