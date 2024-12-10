Left Menu

ISKCON Urges UNHCR to Act Against Religious Persecution in Bangladesh

ISKCON has called on the UNHCR to address human rights abuses against religious minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to take strong action against fundamentalists causing unrest. This appeal coincides with global condemnation from lawmakers and the observance of Human Rights Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISKCON has made a fervent appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) to address the ongoing human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The organization highlighted the need for the Bangladeshi interim government to take decisive measures against fundamentalist instigators to restore faith among the minority communities.

The appeal has gained traction, with policymakers from the US and UK speaking out, especially as this plea aligns with the observance of Human Rights Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

