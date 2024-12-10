Tragic Abduction and Murder: Maharashtra Village Leader's Gruesome End
A village head in Maharashtra's Beed district was abducted and murdered, allegedly due to an enmity. The police have arrested two individuals related to the case, which occurred in the Kej area. The tragic event unfolded when six individuals kidnapped the sarpanch from a toll plaza.
In a grim turn of events, a village head from Maharashtra's Beed district met a tragic fate after being abducted and killed, reportedly due to longstanding enmity. The incident took place near a toll plaza in the Kej area.
Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, was traveling with his cousin when six individuals intercepted their car. Witnesses say the assailants vandalized the vehicle and forcibly extracted Deshmukh, assaulting him before he was taken away in another vehicle.
Following an investigation, police located Deshmukh's body in Daithana area. In connection with the case, Beed Superintendent Avinash Bargal announced the arrest of two individuals, as law enforcement continues to delve into the details unraveling this unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
