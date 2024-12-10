Tensions Rise as Israel Denies Crossing into Syrian Territory

Israel has fervently denied allegations that its military has infiltrated Syrian territory beyond the established buffer zone in the Golan Heights. The denial follows claims from Syrian sources suggesting Israeli forces were seen advancing towards Damascus, reaching as near as 25 kilometers to the Syrian capital.

Following Assad's ousting on Sunday, Israeli troops entered a demilitarized zone set after the 1973 war. Syrian reports suggest Israeli advancement beyond this area, yet the Israeli Defense Forces maintain their presence is confined to the buffer zone. Official statements from IDF stress no advancement towards Damascus has occurred.

While securing its borders after agreeing to a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel in recent days has launched airstrikes in Syria to prevent military resources from falling into rebel hands. Despite welcoming Assad's fall, Israel remains wary of the dominant rebel faction's extremist links, highlighting ongoing regional tensions and security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)