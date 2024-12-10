Trump's New DEI Agenda: A Legal Battle Looming

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up to challenge diversity policies in both universities and companies. This initiative, expected to be carried out by the incoming Justice Department, is claimed to contravene anti-discrimination laws, thus marking a significant shift in governmental approach toward diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Civil rights advocates are raising alarms, suggesting that such a move might undermine longstanding diversity commitments. With the potential appointment of Harmeet Dhillon to lead the Civil Rights Division, scrutiny and legal challenges targeting DEI programs are likely to intensify.

Trump's planned actions could leverage Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to challenge the admission practices of universities and racial equity initiatives. The Justice Department may align itself with current lawsuits against diversity policies, posing a formidable challenge that could reshape DEI efforts in the public and private sectors.

